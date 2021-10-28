Bombardier, Inc. Class B’s (BBD.B) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.60 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.90.

BBD.B traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.12. 3,480,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,583. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

