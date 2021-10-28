Bob’s Repair Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,751.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $13,751.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00208905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00098667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

