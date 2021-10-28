Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $123,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $134,880.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.