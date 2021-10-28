BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 1,033.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of DCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 37,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

