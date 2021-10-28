BMO Capital Markets Raises Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target to C$1.25

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ATHOF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of ATHOF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.