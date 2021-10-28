BMO Capital Markets Downgrades First National Financial (TSE:FN) to Market Perform

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$54.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.

FN stock opened at C$42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.21 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.41.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 21,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,232.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,568,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,848,644.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

