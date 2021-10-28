Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 265,815 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.