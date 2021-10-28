Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 7.8%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares shot up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.77. 73,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,415,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,206. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

