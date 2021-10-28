Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

BXMT stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

