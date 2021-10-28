Blackstone Inc Sells 6,570,807 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Blackstone Inc cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,570,807 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock remained flat at $$17.30 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,869. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

