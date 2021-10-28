BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

