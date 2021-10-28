BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,398,677 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.10. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

