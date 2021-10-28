BlackRock Inc. Has $22.22 Million Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of Angi worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -155.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

