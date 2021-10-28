BlackRock Inc. Has $21.86 Million Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,613 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The First Bancorp worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in The First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The First Bancorp by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

