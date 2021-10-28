BlackRock Inc. Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.37.

TECK stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

