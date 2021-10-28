BlackRock Inc. Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359,746 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.72% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $14,820,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $9,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 70,949 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,140,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.51. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.