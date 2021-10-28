BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,372 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DZS were worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.34. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

DZS Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.