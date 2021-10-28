BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,765 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

