BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 581,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.17% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

