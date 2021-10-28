BlackRock Inc. Buys 414,377 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Credit Suisse Group worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $163,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 859.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 213,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 58,161 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

