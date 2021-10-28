BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,439,756 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rekor Systems worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,827 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.91. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REKR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

