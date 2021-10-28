BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.22% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 101,861 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $741.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

