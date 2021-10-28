BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the September 30th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

