Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

