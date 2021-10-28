BlackLine (BL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

