BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $45.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $778.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.