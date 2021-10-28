Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $702.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.68 or 0.00254562 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00105516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00123563 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

