Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $63.49 or 0.00104161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $34.04 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00250414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00123530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002779 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

