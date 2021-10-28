Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 102,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

