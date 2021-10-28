BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded as high as $77.05 and last traded at $76.03. 37,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,129,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,175,000 after purchasing an additional 373,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,604,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.