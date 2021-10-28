BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 16,332 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $725,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $18,609.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 413,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.47, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

