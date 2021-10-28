BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 2,371 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 2,371 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $105,794.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,221 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $48,803.37.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Greef Roderick De sold 689 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $29,709.68.

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $537,720.00.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 413,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.47, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

