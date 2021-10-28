Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 663.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.65% of Bill.com worth $113,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 188.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 181.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,603. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.01 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.19 and a 1 year high of $312.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

