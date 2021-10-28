BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $62.99 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00095050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,071.80 or 1.00177176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.33 or 0.06770135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002573 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.