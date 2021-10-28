Berry Data Trading Down 8.1% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $334,327.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00069637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00095421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,260.11 or 1.00500177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.49 or 0.06845170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002550 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

