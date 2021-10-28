Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:SPKAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

SPKAU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. SPK Acquisition Corp Unit has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

