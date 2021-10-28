Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 98,250 AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFAQ stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

