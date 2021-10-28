Berkley W R Corp Invests $598,000 in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.12% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,438,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.