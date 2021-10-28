Berkley W R Corp Cuts Holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,627 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in D8 were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D8 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in D8 in the first quarter worth $2,982,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in D8 in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in D8 by 57.2% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in D8 in the second quarter worth $515,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEH opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla purchased 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

