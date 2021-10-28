Berkley W R Corp Buys New Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.22% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $414,000.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

