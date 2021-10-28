Berkley W R Corp Buys 1,890 Shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIAI. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 591,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 56.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 122,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 175.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prime Impact Acquisition I alerts:

PIAI stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Impact Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.