Berkley W R Corp Boosts Stock Position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.51% of HPX worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPX. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in HPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

HPX stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. HPX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

