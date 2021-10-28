Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of RAMMU opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

