Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report $23.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.77 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $127.87 million, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. 11,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock worth $12,574,125 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

