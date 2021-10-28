Berenberg Bank Downgrades Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to Hold

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

LON PDL opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.81 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

