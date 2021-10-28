Benchmark Initiates Coverage on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $6.32 on Monday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

