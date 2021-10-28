Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 8,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $824.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

