Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $560-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.13 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS.

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.14. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.56.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 69.47%.

BHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.