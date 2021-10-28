Belt Finance (BELT) Market Cap Hits $47.56 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $945,820.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,754,665 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

