Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.95. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 265,342 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.