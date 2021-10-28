Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $1.95. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 265,342 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

